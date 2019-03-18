Rescued colt found ‘bludgeoned’ to death in vicious attack *warning: very graphic image*

A rescue horse has been found “bludgeoned” to death in a vicious attack thought to have been carried out with a metal stake in Yeovil.

Paddy, a skewbald colt, was found tied to a metal gate by a member of the public in a quiet area off Lyde Road, near Pen Mill Industrial Estate, on Saturday morning (16 March).

A spokesman for the RSPCA said the member of public who came across the “horrific” scene alerted the police and the charity after finding Paddy with a head wound and initially thinking he had been shot.

*Warning: very graphic image*

“Further investigations suggest the poor horse was bludgeoned with a metal tethering stake which was found close to the scene – which had blood and horse hair attached to it,” said the spokesman.

Dean Reddin, Paddy’s owner, said he was “disgusted” by the attack.

“I just can’t understand why anyone would want to do something so horrific to a defenceless animal,” he said.

“Paddy was a rescue horse and when I first got him he was really thin so I fed him up and he would happily graze in a field with my partner’s horse Bailey. He was about 18 months old and so content.

“Someone must have come and untethered him and led him away to a quiet place where they carried out this terrible attack. I just hope the sick person who did this is found. I have now moved Bailey away from the area as I fear for his safety.”

RSPCA inspector John Pollock, who is investigating, said: “Someone has deliberately taken this horse from the field where it was kept and walked him down to this secluded location where this horrific and cowardly attack took place.

“It appears he has been hit to the head — possibly a number of times — with the metal stake which was used to tether him.

“The owner is obviously distraught and we are now working with Avon and Somerset Police to find who is responsible.”

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area between midnight and mid-morning Saturday, who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously. A passing car driver, early morning dog walker, someone driving into work or finishing a late night shift may have information to help our enquiries.

“We would also be interested in hearing from members of the public who saw anyone in the area acting suspiciously over the few days/nights before the incident took place.

“Police community support officers are carrying out reassurance patrols in the area although we believe this was an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 5219057043 or the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

