‘X Factor with Horses’: could a talent-spotting series help support new stars?





Could an X Factor-style series help to find and develop the next generation of talent in equestrian sport?

H&H dressage columnist Pammy Hutton raised the suggestion in a recent column, and has shared more details on her idea for “X Factor with Horses”.

“We need an X Factor-type operation, perhaps at four or five big centres around the country, with everything from liberty horses to scurry driving on the programme,” said Pammy, in her exclusive H&H column.

The aim would be to find talent and give people the chance to show what they can do. Not a circus, but rather a chance for equestrians to show what they are good at. Pammy suggested prizes could be awarded to the top three, such as a showcase at a major event and a sponsored stint at a yard or elsewhere in the industry for a season, and is seeking funding for this.

“The idea is that say five venues would host first rounds, which would be open to everybody and those taking part would have five minutes to showcase absolutely anything with horses at the heart,” she told H&H.

“That could be riding or coaching – on the flat or over fences, working with horses on the floor – an invention, ideas for the future, anything at all provided it is connected to horses and ponies.

“All ideas and ages would be welcome, and absolutely everything looked at. I’d be keen to get local TV channels on board as well.”

She added: “Perhaps one judge could go to all venues – or there could be a panel of experts – and perhaps say 20 participants at each venue. The five best from each could then progress to a semi-final, and the top 10 from there to a final. It would be fun to have an engaging – perhaps celebrity – judging panel, too.

“We need to showcase how horses are accessible and so brilliant for mental and physical health.”

Pammy is encouraging those who would be keen to support and those potentially interested in organising to contact her on pammy.hutton@talland.net

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