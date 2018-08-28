Michael Jung will miss this year’s World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, USA (11-23 September) as his ride, FischerRocana FST, has suffered an injury.

The German Olympic champion announced on his website that the mare, the reigning world silver medallist, has suffered an injury to her near-fore fetlock during training.

“According to the vet it is a minor injury, but it takes time,” he said, explaining Rocana has missed the final training sessions and the timescale is too short to get her fit before the horses leave for the US next week.

Michael has won an individual medal at every championship since he made his German team debut in 2009, including individual gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

“I wish the German team all the best, success and a lot of fun!” he added.

Sandra Auffarth — the individual WEG gold medallist in 2014 with Opgun Louvo — is the first reserve for the German squad with her nine-year-old Viamant Du Matz and so is likely to be called up to take the team place.

“Viamant Du Matz has been in an absolutely ascending form since Aachen,” said national coach Hans Melzer at the time of selection.

“He has a lot of potential and, if used, would certainly be a worthy championship horse. But he is still quite young and has a great future ahead of him.”

The other members of the German team are Julia Krajewski (Chipmunk FRH), Ingrid Klimke (SAP Hale Bob OLD), Kai Rüder (Colani Sunrise) and Andreas Dibowski (FRH Butts Avedon or FRH Corrida).

Michael is the second top rider to withdraw from WEG today (28 August) as Sam Griffiths also announced he will not be able to take 2014 Badminton winner Paulank Brockagh to the championship this morning.

