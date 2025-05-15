Farewell to countryman and steward who made ‘huge contribution’ to British racing





Few individuals combined a love of hunting and racing as well as William Pitcairn Nunneley, who died on 23 April, aged 77.

William was born in Wuppertal, West Germany, on 23 March 1948 to Major David Nunneley (Gordon Highlanders) and his wife Rosemary, who became a well-known secretary of the Cotswold Hunt. He was brought up in Gloucestershire. William’s father had been a prisoner of war of the Japanese and his early death aged 53 was attributed to the treatment he suffered on the infamous railway.

William’s early hunting days were with the New Forest Beagles, whose master and huntsman Bryan Day mentored the enthusiasm of his schoolboy whipper-in. Thwarting his father’s enthusiasm for the Army, William went as a farm student to the Scottish borders and Africa but his love of the foxhound steered him to his first mastership of the Tedworth in Wiltshire.

His early “tutors” were Sir Hugh Arbuthnot Bt MFH at the Cotswold and professional practitioners such as Ronnie Colbeck (Cotswold) and Sidney Bailey of the VWH. These knowledgeable hunters taught him professionalism in the way hounds were produced. They also encouraged his preference for using a Köhler Countess of Lonsdale, a hunting horn rarely seen today.

After two seasons, in 1970 he moved to Northumberland and began seven memorable years hunting the Morpeth with Ron Mackay as his kennel-huntsman. Team Nunneley/Mackay bred Morpeth Dragon 75, probably the best working doghound of William’s hunting career.

When not hunting the Morpeth hounds he watched northern houndmen such as Martin Letts MFH (College Valley/North Northumberland) and George Fairburn MFH (Tynedale). In 1976 he married Fiona Grant, then working in Northumberland.

His wife had Yorkshire connections and by 1977 they moved further south; William taking the horn with the Bedale and later with the Middleton. William and Fiona had three children; Andrew, Miranda and Olivia.

William’s love of racing grew with his appointment as a full-time judge in 1979. Largely owing to his friendship with Tor Lane Fox of Bramham Park, William took the Bramham Moor hounds in 1983.

Increasing racing meant his hunting was limited to bye days and his appointment as a key stewards’ secretary resulted in him retiring from that mastership in 1990. Becoming the head of stewarding in 2002, William retired in 2013 after more than 30 years of making a huge contribution to British racing.

In 1990, William married distinguished sculptress Caroline Wallace (née Doyne-Ditmas). They have one son, Fergus. He inherited a son and daughter; Harry and Philippa, known as Pea, Wallace.

Throughout his life William had a sense of humour arguably inherited from his soldier father. Described by National Hunt trainer Kim Bailey as “of the old school, but exercised that with charm and would take you on one side for a word rather than throw you in front of the stewards”.

His wit was seen at an early age when a pack of beagles ran through a convent garden being tended by nuns. The sisters were alarmed but young Nunneley approached stating: “I have sent the Almighty a card and His secretary said it was all right.” Calm prevailed.

His views on most subjects tended to be black or white. Possessing high standards, he never lost his charm but was critical when necessary. He was fair and well respected on and off the racecourse. William was fun and a terrific host especially while living on Exmoor, and latterly in Naunton, Gloucestershire. The Nunneley house was never empty and his legendary decency remained with him throughout his courageous fight.

William Nunneley died at home. Adored husband, father, grandfather, proper foxhunter, and keen racing man, he is survived by his wife Caroline, sister Fiona Dwyer, his children and grandchildren. William’s step-sister, Susan Hawksley, predeceased him.

There will be a thanksgiving service at St Andrew’s Church, Naunton, at 11am on 7 June. Those wishing to attend please contact family at WPNmemorial@gmail.com.

