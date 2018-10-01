A Welsh section C has measured out of its height allowance a week before the 2018 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and has consequently been disqualified from the open ridden final he was set to compete in on Wednesday 3 October.

Lisa Haye s gelding Efran Cai was purchased six weeks ago with a HOYS ride from show producer Debbie Barr. The pony qualified with Debbie s daughter at NPS Area 25 show and competed at the final last year, as well as taking sixth place at the Royal International in July.

Despite measuring in at 137cm last season, the pony was measured at 142.2cm when he was inspected last week. The maximum height limit for a Welsh section C is 137.2cm (13.2h) meaning the pony will require re-registering in the larger Welsh section (Welsh section D) if he is to compete in the future.

HOYS organisers Grandstand Media said: “Grandstand Media Ltd can confirm that the Welsh section C, Erfan Cai, has measured out of the class it qualified for and has therefore been disqualified resulting in the qualification being passed down the line in accordance with the Horse of the Year Show rules.”

Taking the place in the final will be Iysha Pitman and the stallion Hywi The Enforcer. The six-year-old will be making his first appearance at the show after standing second in two qualifiers during his debut ridden season.

The Mountain and Moorland (M&M) classes will take place in the TopSpec Arena on Wednesday (large breeds) and Thursday (small breeds), before the top two from each class will come forward for the overall championship held in the Andrews Bowen International Arena on Thursday night.

M&Ms also have their own junior ridden, working hunter and mini sections and a total of four native champions will contend the overall pony supreme held on Sunday.

