‘Best get him in from the field’: wild card winners are heading for HOYS

Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) has revealed the four showing wildcard winners who have bagged qualification tickets in their respective finals, following their consistency in this season’s qualifiers.

Following the successful introduction of the wild cards in 2015, HOYS was “thrilled” to announce the 2018 results. The wild cards are determined by means of the LeMieux La Liga Consistency Awards. The points series recognises those who have shown consistency throughout the year in the qualifiers.

They are awarded to the highest scoring horses and ponies, taking their top five results across the qualifying season. This year, two pony and two horse wild cards have been awarded, with all four animals finishing joint on points and placings (four second places and one third).

The ponies to have qualified are:

Glencarrig Patrick (owned and ridden by Victoria Edwards-Sonnex) in the NPS/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Connemara Pony of the Year.

Mirah Hero (owned by Angela Pallett and ridden by Gemma Pallett) in the British Show Pony Society mountain & moorland 143cm working hunter pony of the year.

In the horse ranks, the wild card winners are:

Made In Ireland (owned by Deborah Curtis) in the Topham Barnes small riding horse of the year (Pictured here in 2016 with Sarah White.)

Freckleton High Flyer (Owned and ridden by Liz Cross) in the coloured ridden non-native horse of the year sponsored by CHAPS (UK) (Pictured here in 2015 with Ashley Anderson)

Victoria, who has qualified her own Connemara stallion Patrick after amassing four frustrating seconds, celebrated on social media:

“The best phone call today, we only went and got the wild card. Sorry Patrick, holidays are postponed, we are off to HOYS. I’m absolutely thrilled.”

Continues below…

Freckleton High Flyer’s producer Christine also shared her delight:

“Freckleton High Flyer is on the HOYS bus. He has won the wild card. Best get him in from the field now.”

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday