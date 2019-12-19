Weight limit for tourists riding donkeys welcomed *H&H Plus*

A Spanish village has joined holiday destinations banning anyone over a certain weight from riding donkey ‘taxis’

Donkeys serving tourists in Spain are set to benefit from tighter rules surrounding rider weight, while tourists have been reminded of their responsibilities by welfare charities.

Do you think the steps go far enough to protect the donkeys’ welfare? Let us know your views by emailing hhletters@ti-media.com with your name, nearest town and county for the chance to be featured in the letters page a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine…

You may also be interested in…