Weight limit for tourists riding donkeys welcomed *H&H Plus*

A Spanish village has joined holiday destinations banning anyone over a certain weight from riding donkey ‘taxis’
Donkeys serving tourists in Spain are set to benefit from tighter rules surrounding rider weight, while tourists have been reminded of their responsibilities by welfare charities.
Do you think the steps go far enough to protect the donkeys’ welfare? Let us know your views by emailing hhletters@ti-media.com with your name, nearest town and county for the chance to be featured in the letters page a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine…
You may also be interested in…
Rider weight limit imposed for Santorini donkeys
Riders on the Greek island must weigh no more than 15st 7lb or 20% of each donkey’s weight
New welfare rules for Blackpool beach donkeys
Blackpool is the first British tourist resort to receive a copy of the code that aims to standardise levels of
Millions of horses set to benefit from new welfare measures
"We have a golden opportunity to not only substantially improve the lives of seven million horses and donkeys but we
The Brooke appeals for ’emergency help’ for Egyptian horses
International equine welfare charity The Brooke is appealing for "emergency feed" for starving horses in Egypt