‘We love her to bits’: delight as leading British riders welcome new babies





Leading showjumpers are sharing in baby joy, having welcomed new arrivals in recent weeks.

Riders Emily and Max Routledge celebrated the birth of their daughter, Isla May, on 24 November.

“We couldn’t be prouder and happier, it is incredible to become parents and Isla is absolutely amazing. We love her to bits,” Emily told H&H.

The couple, who run Routledge Sport Horses from their Surrey base, tied the knot in July on their fourth attempt following three pandemic-forced cancellations.

Former event rider Emily was crowned individual eventing European young rider champion and won five team youth gold medals, going on to compete at Badminton and Burghley on 11 occasions.

She made the switch to showjumping full-time in 2019, with top results up to four-star and particular success in young horse international classes.

Max, a former professional polo player who enjoyed success on various high-goal teams, turned his focus to showjumping in 2014. He has since represented Britain on Nations Cup teams and scored wins across Europe.

Emily added that she has “no words to describe what becoming a mummy feels like, I am incredibly lucky she is amazing”.

The 2020 British national champion Louise Saywell and partner international showjumper Graham Lovegrove also welcomed the arrival of their daughter, Daisy, on 3 October.

Louise shared the happy news with a snap of pony Elsa meeting her “new rider” during evening stables.

The couple are both familiar faces on the national and international circuits, with countless wins and top placings across the world.

