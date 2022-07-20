Watch junior rider and Harriet Biddick’s epic display to win Great Yorkshire Show mini major





A young showjumper had an “early birthday present” when she and former national champion Harriet Biddick stormed to victory in the mini major at the Great Yorkshire Show (12-15 July).

North Shropshire-based Ella Bryers, who turned 11 on Monday (18 July), was sixth to jump in the pairs class and produced a speedy clear on 19-year-old Bylands Music Man (Jack), a pony she has had on lease from Persia Calderbank since January. As Ella crossed the finish line, her partner Harriet set off on 12-year-old mare Fabienne II and sealed the deal when she jumped clear and stopped the clock on 62.04.

Ella’s mother Nicola told H&H her daughter was “very happy” to draw Harriet’s name from the hat.

“At first we didn’t realise who it was because we were thinking of Harriet’s maiden name Nuttall. But then we realised and Ella was very excited,” said Nicola.

“Harriet walked the course with her and when they came back Ella told me they had made a plan. It’s really nice for the kids to jump with seniors, they learn a lot and it gives them a bit of insight into horses.”

Ella, who was fifth in the Bolesworth International mini major with partner Jack Sterling last month, was “over the moon” to take the win this time.

“We joked it was down to girl power! After they won Ella said it was like an early birthday present,” said Nicola.

“Jack is such a fantastic pony, he enjoys being in the ring and is so quick and careful. He’ll potter round the warm-up but he comes alive in the ring.

“It’s the first time we’ve been to the Great Yorkshire Show and we’ll definitely be back, it was a really lovely day. Next week we are heading to the Welsh Home Pony and hope Ella might be selected for the 128cm team there, and she might jump the Horse of the Year Show qualifier too.”

