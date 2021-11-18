VetsLoveCake! Riders encouraged to get their bake on





Vets love cake!

You could reply “who doesn’t?” but in a slightly tongue-in-cheek way of marking its 60th birthday, the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) is celebrating with the hashtag #vetslovecake.

Clients are asked to show their appreciation for their vets by getting their bake on, and if possible, sharing pictures of their creations online with the hashtag.

A BEVA spokesman told H&H its current president, Huw Griffiths, and former president Lucy Grieve “agreed that, while they have some fabulously generous owners who regularly provide a bottle of wine as a ‘thank you’, halfway through a long day on the road, nothing beats a cake — even if it’s a ‘chocolate brownie’ that resembles a worm egg count sample!

“A home-made cake always makes a happy vet, but, having been proffered ‘alternative’ cakes in the past, Huw and Lucy both think that more traditional baking is safer…” he added.

What could you bake?

Thoroughbread and butter pudding Hack Forest gateau Welsh cake Dun-dee cake Chocolate browneighs Fruit cob-bler Apple piebald A sponge… all yards have them Mud cake. Say no more



You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.