



A veteran horse who fell into a canal and was “up to his armpits” in sludge is recovering well – and delighted by the amount of attention he has enjoyed since his rescue.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service came to the rescue of Brandy, who is in his 20s, last Sunday (16 February) after he was found stuck in Ashby Canal, Shenton.

Steven Shepherd, who owns the farm next door where Brandy lives, told H&H it is thought he had managed to break the fencing between his field and the water. Steven’s parents, who also live at the farm, were alerted to Brandy’s predicament by a walker.

“They thought they could walk him down to where there’s a gradient and walk him out but the sludge is so bad – they’re dredging it next week as boats are always getting stuck – I think he was in it up to his armpits,” he said. “He’s an old boy and was getting cold; it was too much for him.”

The fire and rescue service sent crews from Market Bosworth and Hinckley stations and its water rescue team to Brandy’s aid.

“The vet came and his temperature was only 34.5C, which is risky,” Mr Shepherd said. “The fire brigade went out on a boat and put inflatable floating platforms round him, then three straps round him. We got a telehandler from the farm and pulled him out.”

Mr Shepherd said Brandy was eating the hay that had been brought for him almost throughout the rescue but once he was out, he struggled to stand.

“I think it was the exertion of being pulled out; he didn’t want to get up,” he said. “The vet was worried that if we couldn’t get his temperature up, he wasn’t going to make it but between the fire brigade and everyone, they rolled him over and he got up. Once he’d walked round a bit, he warmed up and we took him back to his stable. The fire brigade were brilliant; they did a great job.”

Mr Shepherd added that Brandy, who has almost been adopted by the farm, has recovered fully.

“He’s fine and dandy now,” he said. “He had a bit of a cut but nothing to be concerned about and he’s been getting lots of attention; a visitor every half hour! Everyone loves him.”

A spokesperson for the fire service told H&H the crews were delighted Brandy was none the worse for his experience.

“Our crews from Market Bosworth and Hinckley stations and our water rescue team used an inflatable rescue path and slide sheets to help him out of the water with the assistance of farm machinery, by which time poor Brandy was exhausted,” he said.

“Eventually he got back on his hooves and was helped home to his nearby stable, where Brandy was warmed by his owners and cared for by a local vet.

“Please take care around bodies of water in these continuing cold, wet conditions. If you find an animal in distress, always contact the appropriate animal or rescue organisation.”

The spokesperson stressed that people must call for expert help if they find an animal in such a situation rather than attempt what may be a dangerous rescue.

