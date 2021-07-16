‘Exceptional’ event rider dies in cross-country schooling accident





Tributes have been paid to a “beautiful person” and “exceptional” event rider, who died in a cross-country schooling accident in the United States.

Professional rider Annie Goodwin, 32, died following the accident at Stable View LLC, South Carolina, on Wednesday (14 July).

“We at Stable View are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Annie Goodwin, a beloved local rider. She was an exceptional eventer,” a statement from Stable View read.

“The tragic accident happened on Wednesday afternoon while schooling over a training level obstacle. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injury shortly thereafter at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.”

The statement added that Annie’s horse was not injured in the accident.

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Annie’s family and loved ones. Please have consideration and respect for all involved during this difficult time,” it continued.

“Stable View will be closed for the next two weeks while our community grieves.”

Annie rode at US advanced level and was sixth in the CCI4*-S at the Kentucky Three-Day Event in April with Fedarman B. A number of riders have paid tribute to her including Will Coleman, for whom she formerly worked for, and Boyd Martin.

“I had the privilege of helping to train Annie with her horses over the past few years and am absolutely devastated to hear the news of her passing,” said Boyd. “Annie had it all – enthusiasm, drive and a passion for horses that we all knew would make her a successful athlete and professional in the sport. Words can’t accurately describe how the eventing community is feeling.

“It was exciting for me to see her career begin to blossom over the last few years with one of the best horses in the country in Bruno and a fleet of young horses coming through behind him. I was proud to see her continue to grow her business with a massive following in Aiken, South Carolina, and share her love and knowledge of the sport with others. In my opinion, she was on the brink of stardom here in the United States. We are thinking about Annie and her family today and will be remembering her impact on all of us in the weeks to come.”

Will Coleman said it had been “hard to find the words” to express the grief so many are feeling following Annie’s death.

“To put it simply, the world has lost a beautiful person,” he said. “Katie [Will’s wife] and I and our entire equestrian family, are unspeakably saddened by the passing of Annie. For as long as I have known her, Annie always carried herself with true dignity and class. She was always the hardest worker in the room, but did things quietly, never for attention or recognition.

“My heart goes out to her family, and all the many friends she has in this sport and world. It’s a very sad day waking up and knowing that she is gone, but there is no doubt that she will continue to inspire the many people that knew her personally and professionally.”

A spokesman for the United States Eventing Association said the organisation was “deeply saddened” by the news and sent its condolences to Annie’s family, friends and connections.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

