



Junior European medalist Annabella Pidgley achieved a stunning one-two in the British Dressage Under 21 Championship at the Lemieux National Dressage Championships. Her winning ride, finishing on a total of 75.657%, was the exceptional Chestnut Sultan Des Paluds.

Annabella, 16, and Sultan — the silver medal winner at the 2017 World Young Horse Championships — made it into the history books earlier this year when they brought home a pair of silver medals at the FEI junior European Dressage Championships held in Olivia Nova, Spain, making Annabella the first British rider to claim an individual podium place.

The 11-year-old French-bred Hanoverian gelding, by the Sandro Hit son Soliman De Hus, joined the Pidgley family in March 2021.

“He’s not really a two test horse,” said Annabella, who headed the Andrews Bowen Advanced Medium Gold Championship aboard Sultan earlier in the day. “He was a little tired but he’s a trier and gave me his all.”

At the Europeans the pair produced personal-best scores in every test – topping the leaderboards in the team test on 75.45%, and going on to clinch double silver success in the individual and freestyle contests with scores of 75.38% and 80.11% respectively.

Her second placed horse was Dibert L who nailed another impressive score of 72.929%. The Vivaldi 13-year-old is an up-and-coming ride for Annabella and the duo recently enjoyed a hat trick at the DI Grote-Brogel in Belgium, winning the junior team and individual tests as well as the freestyle, winning the latter on 79.18%. He was bought two years ago by Sarah Pidgley as a future prospect for Annabella.

Annabella was delighted with the performance “Dibs” gave her at the National Dressage Championships and she opted to ride him during the final presentation:

“I was so, so pleased with him,” said enthused. “His trot is a highlight and he stayed with me the whole way through. His flying changes are always so expressive and lovely to ride during a test. It’s been nice to be back on home ground.”

You may also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.