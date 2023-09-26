Top coach cleared of rapping and other things the horse world is talking about





1. “I abhor the practice”

Top Irish eventing coach Sally Corscadden has spoken of her “relief” to have been cleared of rapping following drawn-out proceedings lasting 21 months. Ms Corscadden told H&H she welcomes “the eventual publication” of the findings by Horse Sport Ireland. “I abhor the practice of rapping and condemn it outright, so, imagine my shock and hurt, when it was alleged that I had overseen coaching sessions that could even [have] been construed as rapping,” she said. “Of course, I appreciate that an imperative for Horse Sport Ireland is to ensure any allegations regarding horse welfare must be investigated, but how it took 21 months to complete the investigations is difficult to fathom, but I am relieved the matter is now closed and I have been cleared.”

2. A significant tack malfunction

Two fences from home in the first round of the CSI3* Thunderbird grand prix at the weekend, New Zealand rider Uma O’Neill suffered a tack malfunction that would have left most of us flailing for the brakes. Not Uma. She remained cool as a cucumber when, heading towards the 1.50m penultimate vertical on the 16-year-old stallion Clockwise Of Greenhill Z, the bridle slipped down over the horse’s ears. When they landed after the next jump, the bridle ended up underneath Clockwise’s nose but, fortunately, the stallion held on to the bit in his mouth. Uma managed to steer right towards the final oxer, which the grey stallion duly cleared in style, and across the line to post a clear round and earn their place in the jump-off.

3. “End of a era”

Tributes have been paid to a 15hh “lioness” who reached the Horse of the Year Show in showing, became a grade A showjumper, and won at advanced level eventing. Ellas Drum, bred by Ina Clutton and Rob Bevis, enjoyed a successful career across three disciplines with Laura Johnson, wife of showjumper Anthony Condon, before an early retirement aged 13 owing to issues arising from melanomas. Ellas Drum spent her retirement nannying Laura and Anthony’s foals and youngstock, and enjoying attention from Laura’s mother Helen every day. She was put down this week aged 24 owing to further complications from melanomas and old age.

