‘I took full risk’: Glock grand prix victory secured with daring jump-off round

The CSI5* grand prix at the Glock Horse Performance Centre in Treffen, Austria, went down to the wire this afternoon (3 February), with Germany’s Christian Ahlmann pulling off a brilliant jump-off round to secure victory.

This is the first time the Glock Horse Performance Centre has hosted a winter show at CSI5* level, having upgraded from CSI3* for 2019.

Christian and the 10-year-old grey stallion Clintrexo Z shaved almost two seconds off the time of Brazil’s Marlon Modolo Zanotelli (Icarus) in the jump-off, with the Olympic rider daring the son of Clintissimo Z all the way.



“My horse did a really great job today. I took full risk and he did everything perfectly, so I am very proud of him,” said Christian, who also won the Mechelen CSI5* World Cup qualifier with this horse at the end of December. “I had a really good feeling from him in the first round and he took that with him into the jump-off.”

Guy Williams finished best of the Brits, with a stylish double clear aboard his ride of only a few weeks, the 12-year-old Cicero II, putting him in seventh.

“I’ve only had him since December and he hasn’t jumped a big grand prix like that before so I was really pleased. He’s improving every week,” Guy told H&H.

Britain’s Scott Brash was also one of 14 to reach the jump-off, but had a pole down with he 12-year-old stallion Hello M’Lord.

Earlier in the day Irish rider Denis Lynch claimed his second win of the CSI5* with his new ride, Pretty Little Liar. The 12-year-old Indoctro mare, who was previously partnered by Israel’s Danielle Goldstein, topped the Glock’s Perfection 1.50m class on both Saturday and Sunday.

For the full report from the Glock Horse Performance Centre, don’t miss the next issue of Horse & Hound, on sale on 7 February.