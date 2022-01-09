Tiny colt abandoned to face winter alone spearheads campaign after rescue





A tiny colt who was abandoned to face a “Frozen” winter has been given a brighter future, and is spearheading a campaign to help other vulnerable horses.

Coloured foal Olaf had been separated from his mother too early and left to fend for himself, on land prone to flooding, as the winter weather approached.

“Thankfully, the landowners cared enough to get Olaf the help he needed, and they contacted World Horse Welfare,” a spokesman for the charity said. “When field officer Chris Shaw visited to assess the situation in early December, it was clear that Olaf was very young indeed, just a few months old — and his situation was precarious with winter weather fast approaching.”

Chris said Olaf was clearly nervous but repeatedly approached him.

“It was as if he didn’t want to be left on his own again,” he said.

“Happily, for him, the landowners took the appropriate action and used the Control of Horses Act. This meant that when no-one came forward to claim Olaf, he was signed over into our care and ownership. He is now looking at a well-fed and cosy future rather than having to face a frozen, uncertain winter alone.”

Olaf was taken to World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm rescue and rehoming centre in Norfolk, where he will be cared for until he is ready to be rehomed.

“Tiny Olaf, who is so small he barely reached Chris’s waist, is lucky and now facing a secure future but, sadly, he won’t be the only one who needs help in the coming months,” said the charity spokesman. “Despite his diminutive size and youth Olaf has taken on the important role of being the face of World Horse Welfare’s new year appeal as rescue and caring for the horses and ponies continues year-round.

“Funds are tight at this time of year for everyone, but even a small donation to World Horse Welfare will really make a difference and help give horses and ponies in need, like Olaf, a fresh start this year.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.