Tiny abandoned pony found with horrific tether injury *Warning: distressing content*





An abandoned miniature Shetland found with a horrific tether injury that left the veins in her neck exposed is making progress under veterinary care.

On 18 March a member of the public raised the alarm after discovering Thumbelina wandering next to the river Don at the Jubilee Bridge in Thorne, Doncaster.

RSPCA inspector Tamsin Drysdale was able to catch Thumbelina, and arranged transport and urgent veterinary treatment.

“The wound on the little pony – who is only about the size of a Labrador – was so serious that the muscle had started to rot away leaving her veins exposed,” said an RSPCA spokesman, who added that the injury is believed to have been caused by a tether.

**Warning: very graphic image**

Ms Drysdale described it as “one of the worst injuries of its kind” that she had seen during her 16-year career with the RSPCA.

“When I approached Thumbelina I could smell the wound before I could even see it. The flesh was literally rotting away under her mane and she was obviously in terrible pain and discomfort. She was understandably distressed and it would have taken many weeks of neglect, if not longer, for her to have deteriorated into such an awful state,” she said.

“She’s receiving antibiotics and pain relief and the wound on her neck is currently being cleaned, flushed and re-dressed daily. The vet is pleased at the progress she’s making. It’s going to take time, but we’re cautiously optimistic that she will go on to make a full recovery.”

The spokesman added that Thumbelina is also being treated for an abscess on her lower gum, and she has “deformed” back legs, which “could have been caused by her being tethered for long periods of time”. She is receiving care at the home of an RSPCA fosterer, and has a new stablemate, Roy the cockerel.

“She’s a very sweet-natured little girl and is already beginning to show that sassy nature that Shetlands are known for, so we hope that’s a sign she’s beginning to feel a little better,” said Ms Drysdale.

“I don’t think she would have survived much longer without veterinary intervention. The rain was torrential that night and there was also the possibility that she could have fallen into the river, given the distressed and disorientated state she was in.”

Thumbelina was not microchipped and the RSPCA is appealing to anyone who recognises her, or has information which could help, to contact the charity’s appeals line on 0330 123 8018.

“It’s not known how long Thumbelina had been next to the river and where she may have come from, although a barbed wire fence on nearby land had been cut. The long-standing wound is thought to have been left untreated for many weeks,” said the spokesman.

“Although tethering is not specifically illegal in itself, the RSPCA does not recommend it as a viable way to keep equines because of a number of welfare issues associated with the practice. The charity receives about 5,000 complaints about tethered horses every year.”

