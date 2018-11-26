Time’s running out to nominate your mare for the H&H outstanding mare award

If you know a mare who has made a significant contribution to British breeding, you have just one more week to let us know about her.

The nominations for the 2018 Horse & Hound outstanding mare award will close on Monday, 3 December. This prestigious award will be presented at the British Breeders Awards celebratory dinner at London’s Grange City Hotel on Saturday, 12 January 2019.

If your mare has excelled in sport herself, or produced progeny who have enjoyed success in any equestrian discipline, visit the British Horse Foundation website to submit your nomination.

Mares do not have to be alive to be nominated, and do not have to be British-bred, as long as they have had an impact on British breeding. Nominations from previous years will not be carried over, but owners and connections are welcome to re-submit nominations.

Last year’s outstanding mare award was won by Trisha Rickards’ home-bred Faerie Dazzler (Catherston Dazzler x Ben Faerie), and Catherston’s Jennie Loriston-Clarke collected the prize, presented by H&H breeding editor Polly Bryan, on Trisha’s behalf.

As well as competing at the top level of eventing herself, Faerie Dazzler produced six foals, with the now 13-year-old Faerie Dianimo, by Keystone Dimaggio, going on to event successfully at the top level, including finishing 17th individually at the 2016 Rio Olympics with New Zealand’s Jonelle Price.

