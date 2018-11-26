Time’s running out to nominate your mare for the H&H outstanding mare award

If you know a mare who has made a significant contribution to British breeding, you have just one more week to let us know about her.
The nominations for the 2018 Horse & Hound outstanding mare award will close on Monday, 3 December. This prestigious award will be presented at the British Breeders Awards celebratory dinner at London’s Grange City Hotel on Saturday, 12 January 2019.
If your mare has excelled in sport herself, or produced progeny who have enjoyed success in any equestrian discipline, visit the British Horse Foundation website to submit your nomination.
As well as competing at the top level of eventing herself, Faerie Dazzler produced six foals, with the now 13-year-old Faerie Dianimo, by Keystone Dimaggio, going on to event successfully at the top level, including finishing 17th individually at the 2016 Rio Olympics with New Zealand’s Jonelle Price.
Other previous winners of the H&H outstanding mare award include the Hawtins Stud’s foundation broodmare World’s Finest (pictured above), whose grandson is Carl Hester’s world team bronze medallist Hawtins Delicato, as well as Woodlander Dornroschen, Michael Eilberg’s former grand prix ride and mother of young horse champion Farouche and the Suffolk horse Whitton Daisy, who has contributed to the rare breed’s population.
