Top British showjumper diagnosed with stomach cancer

Showjumper Tim Stockdale said he is “feeling ok” and hoping for the best after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer this week.

The 54-year-old rider put out a statement on his social media today (Thursday, 4 October) that he is to take a break from the saddle following his diagnosis on Monday (1 October).

Tim told H&H he had been losing weight and that although it was initially suspected he was suffering from ulcers, a doctor’s appointment this week led to his being transferred to hospital for further investigation.

“I feel pretty good in myself, and now I’ve got some nourishment in me, I’m feeling ok,” he said. “There are a few things they’ve got to look at though before we know exactly where the situation is at the moment.”

Tim said more tests will be carried out to establish “the parameters of what we’re dealing with”, and so exactly what treatment he will undergo.

“We need to get the line of attack but it’s looking like it will be chemotherapy, as this type of cancer doesn’t respond to radiotherapy,” he said, adding that surgeons will then assess what effect this treatment has had before they make any decisions on possible surgery.

“I can’t see that I’ll be riding this year but let’s hope for the best,” he said.

“I feel pretty good and I’m coming to terms with it. We just need to put the lines in the sand to know where we are, then we can hopefully move forward.”

In his social media post, Tim added that he wanted to “thank all of my owners and sponsors for their kind words and support during this difficult time”.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.