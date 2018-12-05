Tim Stockdale foundation to be set up in his memory

Tim Stockdale’s family will set up a foundation in memory of the late showjumper, who passed away on 14 October.

A private funeral will be held for Tim, with a memorial service in the New Year.

A statement from Tim’s wife, Laura, and sons, Joe and Mark, thanked all those who have been in touch and said they are welcoming ideas for fundraisers in Tim’s memory.

“So many kind friends have raised ideas for permanent remembrance of Tim through charity fundraising events and initiatives,” said the Stockdales.

“The family is extremely grateful and touched by these thoughts. Proposals will, therefore, be warmly welcomed.”

One of his sponsors, clothing company BeeWear, is making charity T-shirts, which feature Tim’s slogan and title of his autobiography, “There is no such word as can’t”. Click here for more information.

The family added it has been “incredible” to read “so many wonderful stories about Tim”.

“Lots of you have asked about a memorial and this will take place in the New Year, but we haven’t set a date as yet,” they said.

“There have also been some wonderful ideas regarding charities. We would love to raise money for as many projects and causes as we possibly can.

“So in Tim’s memory we will be setting up a foundation, so we can do just that.”

Fundraiser

One of the first fundraising evenings to be held in Tim’s honour will be at Moulton College Equestrian Centre in Northampton on 14 December (6pm to 9pm).

Showjumper Chloe Alibone has organised the evening and money raised will be split between Cancer Research UK and the Cynthia Spencer Hospice, at the family’s request.

British-based French showjumper Dan Delsart will host the demonstration and there will also be a raffle and auction.

Prizes include tickets to Olympia and tickets to Liverpool International, saddle pads from Equiport and Premier Equine, private lessons with leading showjumpers, vouchers for equestrian stores, high street shops and restaurants, hampers and much more.

For more details, visit the Facebook group “Fundraiser in memory of Tim Stockdale”

