Three former winners set to take to the stage on first day of dressage at Burghley

Defending Burghley champion Tim Price will be the first competitor to canter down the centre line on the opening dressage day at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

The New Zealand eventer has two of his three rides in action on Thursday (5 September) — bookending the day as the first and last competitor.

World Champions Ros Canter and Allstar B will perform the guinea pig test at 9.10am, followed by Tim and Bango at 9.30am.

The big guns are out from the start, with two former Burghley winners and a World team gold medal-winning combination before the first coffee break.

Pippa Funnell, winner here in 2003, is the fourth competitor to go aboard Billy Walk On, with a start time of 9.54am, followed by Gemma Tattersall and former racehorse Arctic Soul, who helped Britain to team gold at last year’s World Equestrian Games.

Burghley first-timer Nicky Hill, winner of Hickstead’s eventers challenge in July, and the talented MGH Bingo Boy will kick-off the pre-lunch slot at 11am. This combination have finished in the top-eight in their past two international starts together and were 18th on their Badminton debut in the spring.

There are several more first timers in this session, including France’s Arthur Chabert (Goldsmiths Imber) at 11.16am, locally-based Eliza Stoddart (Priorspark Opposition Free) at 11.32am and Alicia Hawker (Charles RR) at 11.48am.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Katie Preston and Templar Justice will get things moving after lunch at 2pm, followed two competitors later by the experienced combination of Sarah Bullimore and Reve Du Rouet. Crowd favourite Ben Hobday (Harlelaw Wizard) will be in action at 2.24pm, followed by another leading British rider, Francis Whittington (Evento).

This session also features 2010 Burghley winner Caroline Powell, this time riding On The Brash, before debutant Richard Skelt (Credo III) are the last in before the tea break.

Ginny Howe and Undalgo De Windsor, who was feeling especially fresh at Wednesday’s horse inspection, will start the final session at 15.25pm. Imogen Murray and Ivar Gooden, who were eighth at Badminton this year, are at 3.57pm, with H&H blogger Julia Norman (Carryon Bobby Boy) the penultimate combination at 4.13pm.

Tim Price completes the day’s action with Xavier Faer (4.21pm), whose past results include third place at both Badminton and Kentucky.

Click here for the full list of dressage times

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday