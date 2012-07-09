The National Stud invites applications for 2013 diploma course

The National Stud is inviting applications for next year’s diploma in stud management and practice course.

The course, based in Newmarket, is an internationally recognised qualification throughout the thoroughbred breeding industry that combines academic tuition with practical experience.

The diploma provides 24 students a year with the opportunity to learn alongside experienced stud staff and work the breeding season to gain practical experience.

This year’s graduates included the first ever recipient of the International Childwick Trust scholarship – Thabani Nzimande.

Thabani arrived in Newmarket to complete his diploma having previously studied at the Al Maktoum School of Management Excellence at Sumerhill

Stud north of Durban, South Africa.

Mr Nzimande said: “For me it has been a dream come true to The National Stud and work under the management of Brian O’Rourke and the team. I would like to say thank you to the team who organised great lectures for this year’s class that have helped us to build ourselves up in the thoroughbred business.”

