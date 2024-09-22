Farewell to stud manager and author with ‘a great eye for a horse’





John Rose, the respected stud manager, breeder and producer died on 27 August aged 77.

John spent his early years in France working for Jean-Paul Guerlain, with his wife Dawn, moving back to the UK in 1979. The couple were a great partnership with complementary skills and knowledge.

John worked at Catherston Stud for Jennie Loriston-Clare from 1979 to 1984 as assistant stud manager, then moved to Warwickshire College to be stud manager and a course tutor to equine students until 1988.

John and Dawn then moved to Broadstone Stud, with John as stud manager helping create the renowned stud for Liz and Tom Walkinshaw. They enjoyed many successes in the 10 years they were there, breeding successful competition horses and standing seven stallions including Demonstrator.

John was best known for his successes in the show ring. These included numerous in-hand championships and supreme titles with different horses at the leading county shows, including the Royal Show.

The urge to return to France took John and Dawn back to Normandy in 2003, when they retired to breed more of their own horses. They returned to the UK to settle in Gloucestershire in 2011.

John was a proficient rider and had a great eye for a horse. He could pick as foals the ones that would go on to showing success. He enjoyed passing on and sharing his knowledge with others.

He wrote two books with Sarah Pilliner (now Hamlyn); Practical Stud Management, and Breeding the Competition Horse, which have both stood the test of time.

John had a great passion for cooking and his Sunday lunch was a treat not to be missed.

He is survived by his wife Dawn and will be missed by his many friends.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Blenheim Horse Trials, Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout Blenheim, HOYS, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now