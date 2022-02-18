Storm Eunice, more tack thefts, and other things the horse world is talking about…









1. More stolen tack

The spate of high-value tack thefts from show centres continues, as 12 saddles were stolen from lorries at Northcote Stud last weekend during a four-day British Showjumping show. One rider has been affected by the thefts twice; she had saddles stolen at Onley Grounds Equestrian Centre Complex last May, and then the replacements stolen last weekend. Northcote Stud event and sport manager Adam Cromarty, who said the total value of the stolen tack was £50,000, has been engaging with riders about whether they would be prepared to pay for extra night security and has had a positive response.

Read the full story

2. Storm Eunice

As parts of the UK recovers from Storm Dudley, the UK is bracing itself to be battered by Storm Eunice with multiple weather warnings issued by the Met Office. A red warning is in place for southwest coastal areas of the UK, and yellow and amber are in place elsewhere. A number of competitions have been cancelled including the British Dressage para winter championships at Myerscough International Equine Arena (18-20 February) and the BD winter area festival Beacons Equestrian in Carmarthenshire (12-21 February).

Read our guide on looking after horses in extremely windy weather

3. Goodbye Diamant De Semilly

The world-class showjumping stallion has died in retirement aged 31. Diamant reached the highest levels with French showjumper Eric Levallois including multiple grand prix wins, and the pair were part of the team that won gold at the 2002 World Equestrian Games. After his retirement from the sport in 2008 the stallion produced a long line of progeny who have dominated the showjumping and eventing worlds including Tom McEwen’s Olympic team gold medal-winning ride Toledo De Kerser, Marcus Ehning’s retired star stallion Comme Il Faut, and Don VHP Z, who took individual silver at the 2017 Europeans with Harrie Smolders. Eric said Diamant enjoyed a “beautiful, well-deserved retirement” and that not only had he lost his horse, he had lost his “best friend”.

Read the full tribute

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.