‘This is for everyone’: making small changes to benefit your horse and your bank balance





A group of equestrians have teamed up to challenge others to make one small change each month and show that “what’s good for the environment can be good for the pocket and for the sport”.

Ruth Dancer and Zoe Rudge, of equine sustainability consultancy White Griffin, Belle Richardson of water-saving device SealStop and Jess Vickers of Unibed launched the #smallchangechallenge in April. The idea is that participants make one small, sustainable change in their everyday routines – for example saving water, ditching single-use plastics and repairing and reusing items in the yard.

“I want people to realise that sustainability is for everyone,” said Mrs Dancer. “It is just about thinking differently about how we do things. In a world that feels overwhelming right now, making very small changes on a continuous basis is the best way to create positive change.

“Looking after our planet is not expensive, difficult or just for other people. And it can benefit your horse’s wellbeing and your bank account, too.”

The founders have stressed that the emphasis for the challenge is on progress rather than perfection, with a positive and light-hearted approach.

Mrs Richardson told H&H SealStop was “born out of the everyday reality of wasted water on the yard and that’s exactly why this campaign matters”.

The device acts as a portable ballcock, which prevents overflowing when hosepipes are left unattended in buckets or other containers.

“Small changes, like simply not letting a bucket overflow, quickly add up,” she said. “The #smallchangechallenge is about showing that sustainability doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive, it just has to start somewhere.”

Ms Vickers told H&H: “At Unibed, we have seen ourselves that making changes can feel like a big thing. In the equestrian community, we like to use what we are familiar with, and every choice we make has to also consider the welfare of our horses.

“That’s why the #smallchangechallenge is all about those small simple changes. You do not have to move mountains to make a difference. These small changes we are asking equestrians to make can all contribute to a greater impact.”

Challenges will be set each month via the @equestrians4nature handle on social media and equestrians are encouraged to film themselves taking part before posting with the hashtag #smallchangechallenge. Participants will be entered into monthly prize draws.

The campaign started with #shoplocal in April and this month’s task is #plasticfreeswitch, for which participants are challenged to switch single-use plastics for plastic-free alternatives. It will be championed at Royal Windsor Horse Show ahead of International Plastic Free Day on 25 May.

June’s theme is #toxicfreeyards, in August it is #secondhandsteals to encourage people to shop second-hand, and the theme for September is #repairreuserecycle.

An impact summary will be released in the autumn.

Visit: smallchangechallenge.com or @equestrians4nature on social media

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