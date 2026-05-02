



The Windmill, Morcott, Rutland is grade II-listed home combining a four-bedroom house and a four-storey windmill, converted into two-bedroom accommodation.

Complete with pasture, woodland, stables and an arena, it’s also a super equestrian set-up. Horse sport fans might like to know it’s just a stone’s throw from an iconic eventing venue.

The location

The Windmill sits between the Rutland villages of Morcott and Barrowden.

Barrowden to the east has a community shop and a pub, the Exeter Arms. There’s a garage and a corner shop less than 500m up the road in the opposite direction.

Uppingham (4.5 miles) is the closest town, with a wealth of shops, pubs and eateries. It is home to the renowned Uppingham School.

Nearby Stamford (9 miles) is arguably Lincolnshire’s most charming market town and home to Burghley House – best known in equestrian circles for Burghley Horse Trials.

The city of Peterborough is 19 miles from the door. From the mainline station, you can catch a direct service to London Kings Cross in 48 minutes.

For local leisure, there is Rutland Water (8 miles), various sports clubs in Uppingham and Luffenham Heath Golf Club (3 miles).

What about equestrian facilities? The major venue of Arena UK is around 40-minute drive away. Vale View is 50 minutes away and Keysoe is an hour away.

Closer to home are Green Lane Equestrian (25 mins) and Truesdale EC (35 mins)

For cross-country schooling, head to Ketton Park (4 miles).

Like your hunting? Enjoy hopping hedges in the neighbouring county of Leicestershire with the Cottesmore.

If you enjoy racing, catch the action at Leicester (23 miles) or Huntingdon (32 miles).

Or, head to a point-to-point meeting at Dingley (15 miles).

The house

Firstly, the Windmill is on the market for £1.65m.

While the house was built in 1997, the original windmill was constructed in the eighteenth century and rebuilt in 1968.

Beginning in the main house, there are four reception rooms. The current owner uses one of them as a study.

The main living room has a fireplace and a wood-burning stove. Large floor-to-ceiling windows allow views over the Welland Valley and open onto a balcony.

The kitchen is a sociable space with an adjoining informal sitting area. The layout has been extended during the present ownership and now has underfloor heating.

Also on the ground floor, the converted internal garage is now a converted gym.

Upstairs, there is a principal bedroom suite and a guest suite, each with ensuite facilities. There are two more bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Correspondingly, the windmill provides a second independent living accommodation with a bedroom, a bathroom a kitchen/diner and a living room/second bedroom.

Outside

The previous owners planted approximately 6000 native trees to create an arboretum-style landscape. An extensive timber-decked entertaining terrace connects directly to the dining room. It provides an outdoor social space overlooking the gardens, together with a circular sunken garden planted with fruit trees, soft fruit and a productive vegetable garden.

Beyond the formal gardens the land opens into pasture divided into dedicated paddocks. There is a separate access track to the yard.

Three paddocks have independent water supplies and electric fencing. Additionally, there is an outdoor 22x40m manège with full drainage.

Additional stable buildings have been added the existing block, which now includes several tables, a tack room and storage.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major eventss throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also like…