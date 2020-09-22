Siblings ride 200 miles and raise more than £13,000 for hospice that cared for their late father

Two siblings have completed a 200-mile coastal ride and raised more than £13,000 for the hospice that cared for their late father.

On 5 September, Georgie and Edward Veale started their journey in Eyke, Suffolk, and rode on average 20 miles per day to reach their destination, Holkham, Norfolk, on 11 September. Georgie rode her former show horse Plum, while Edward rode retired police horse Peter, who had been loaned for the ride by sponsors Happy Horse Saddlery and Ryder-Davies & Partners.

The siblings, who were accompanied on foot by their mother Sarah and friends Lara Bell and Ben Ryder-Davies throughout the journey, rode in aid of Suffolk-based St Elizabeth Hospice that cared for their father Jonnie Veale, when he died from cancer 10 years ago.

“It feels amazing, I can’t quite believe it has finished and everything went to plan. We were so lucky with the weather and I know Daddy was definitely looking down on us,” said Georgie.

“When my brother and I hit Holkham beach we didn’t just have the adrenaline of finishing and seeing friends and family who were there to greet us, we also had the overwhelming excitement of hitting £10,000 which just made the finish that much better.”

The journey took Georgie and Edward past East Anglian towns and landmarks including Aldeburgh, Southwold lighthouse, and the Great Yarmouth coast, and they spent evenings at stables offered by supporters.

“The ride was absolutely amazing, albeit very tiring. Those who kindly offered us stables were all incredibly generous with their time and facilities, making our evening stops very enjoyable, so thank you to everyone who helped out along the way,” said Georgie.

“As a family we are especially touched by everyone’s donations. We are overwhelmed by kind messages from those who knew Daddy and those who are supportive of the challenge and cause.”

Sarah added she was “incredibly proud” of what the paid had achieved raising money for the hospice which means “so much” to the family after Jonnie spent his final days there.

“It has involved a huge amount of organisation on Georgie’s part and getting the horses fit over the summer too,” she said.

“It was wonderful to see her and Edward leaving the yard on Saturday morning and to see them riding together along Holkham beach at the end was very emotional too.”

Celia Joseph of St Elizabeth Hospice congratulated everyone involved in the achievement.

“It is fantastic to see the support that Georgie has had not only from family and friends, but the local community as she has journeyed along the coast; we would like to thank them all and for helping Georgie achieve this incredible amount to support the hospice’s work,” she said.