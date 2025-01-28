The Shire horse turning heads, the tragic death of a pony by public feeding and other things the horse world is talking about





Shire horse impressing in the dressage arena

The rider of a Shire mare who has been contesting Area Festivals and hopes to qualify for the championships is thrilled to be demonstrating what the breed can do in the dressage arena. Boo Riley and Nicholas Dymond’s eight-year-old Thames Oak Glamour Girl just missed out on a qualifying ticket at the Addington Equestrian winter Area Festival on 17 January and will be trying again at Solihull in February. The unconventional dressage star has drawn attention and fans. “I think it’s really lovely for people to see that all sorts of horses can successfully compete in dressage, and I love the fact the judges are open to horses who aren’t the typical dressage type,” said Boo.

Tragic death of a much-loved Shetland pony

A family pony has died after being fed chestnuts by a member of the public. The Shetland’s owner, Zoe Mullins, had put signs up asking people not to feed Reggie, but these were ripped down from the edges of the pony’s field in Kent. Reggie was only nine and died in his owner’s partner’s arms at the end of last year. Zoe said: “It was horrific, how we found him. He couldn’t breathe, and as my partner put the headcollar on him, Reggie collapsed. My daughter and son were screaming, and people from the houses came out and were watching. I lost it; I said ‘It’s because of you; you killed this pony’. They all said it wasn’t them and just walked off; not one person offered to help.”

Farewell to horseman and gentleman Anthony Steward

Anthony Steward, described as a fabulous horseman and true gentleman, has died aged 85. Anthony was riding before he was walking. Mentored by his father Jim, he rode show ponies and showjumpers throughout the country while hunting with all the Leicestershire packs, frequently riding with the Fernie and the Woodland Pytchley, which had its kennels close to his home in Brigstock and where he took up the amateur whip.

