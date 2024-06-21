‘She likes shaking her big bum!’ Emphatic Hickstead win for ‘skewbald’ Beyonce





Alex Bishop took an emphatic win in the 1.25m open championship at the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby meeting today (21 June) with Beyonce LVP Z – a mare who lives up to her name.

Alex and his own 14-year-old by Berlin won from penultimate draw in the single-phase class, ahead of Derek McCoppin and I’m Special Too DHH.

“She’s called Beyonce, she’s got a big bum and she likes shaking it round the jump-off, a bit like me, really!” said Alex. “She’s good fun.”

Alex had been round once with his own RS Chacco Bay, lowering two poles, so he had an idea of where strides could be left out with his next ride.

“There were a few options,” he said of Ben Townley’s track. “She doesn’t have the biggest stride, so if I’m going to do it, I have to commit early, and I did; I did have some Superman legs at times! But it worked out.”

Alex bought Beyonce at the end of last year as a broodmare.

“But we’ve had her in work and she loves it,” he said. “She’s very lazy, and every morning she’s skewbald, whether she’s had a bath the night before or not, she just finds dirt. So we get through lots of purple shampoo from B&M! But she’s beautiful, lovely, such a kind horse.”

Alex added that it is always special to ride at Hickstead.

“It’s always special, it’s a lovely arena and you’re always welcome,” he said. “There’s no other place like it.”

