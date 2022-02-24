Popular show known for its HOYS qualifiers cancelled for 2022





Popular showing show The Scottish Horse Show has announced that it will not run this year.

Held at the Royal Highland showground in Edinburgh, The Scottish Horse Show was one of Scotland’s main equestrian events and offered competitors a full schedule of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifiers, including a HOYS in-hand supreme qualifier and opportunities for plaited ponies, horses and mountain and moorland ponies.

The show’s chairman, Tweetie Nimmo, recently made the announcement with a caveat that she hoped that it would return in 2023 with a new structure.

In December 2021, the show’s vice-chairman Allan Robertson died having suffered from poor health, leaving Mrs Nimmo with sole responsibility for most aspects of the show’s organisation.

On behalf of The Scottish Horse Show, esteemed judge, breeder and show supporter Tom Best said: “Over the years the show has built up a favourable reputation with exhibitors both north and south of the border, due to the abundance of qualifying classes for HOYS.

“Contrary to statements posted on social media, Mrs Nimmo is keen to emphasise that her decision preceded the allocation of HOYS qualifiers this year. In a supporting statement, Grandstand Media looks forward to a full schedule of HOYS classes on the show’s return in 2023.”

“Combining show duties with other personal commitments, it is little wonder that Mrs Nimmo is looking to restructure the event so that it can come back to the show calendar with renewed vigour next year.”

