Hickstead secures major new title sponsor

Science Supplements is the new title sponsor of the All England Jumping Championships (29 August to 1 September).

The new partnership with Hickstead includes the £6,000 Science Supplements All England grand prix on the closing day of the show.

The supplements company is also supporting major classes at Hickstead’s other fixtures. These include the British Speed Derby, held during the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting (20 to 23 June), and the Science Supplements BHS Queen Elizabeth II Cup on the Saturday of the Longines Royal International Horse Show (23 to 28 July).

It is also taking on naming rights to one of Hickstead’s arenas (ring 5) for the summer season, which is home to national showjumping and championship showing classes.

“The British Speed Derby and the BHS Queen Elizabeth II Cup are two of our best loved classes, and are hugely popular with spectators,” said Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn. “We are hugely grateful to Science Supplements for coming on board as title sponsors of these iconic competitions, as well as our national fixture, the Science Supplements All England Jumping Championships.”

Lizzie added the September show has gone “from strength to strength” since it started in 2011.

“We are delighted that Science Supplements has chosen to support this show and the grand prix of this fixture. We look forward to working with them this season and beyond,” she added.

Vicky Mitson, Science Supplements’ commercial director, added: “By taking title sponsorship of The All England Jumping Championships we are looking forward to supporting our up and coming riders and horses and will have some fantastic prizes to add to the occasion.”

SDL Solutions

Top eventer Lucinda Fredericks has signed a two-year sponsorship deal to use the renewable energy company’s horse bedding products.

“I have been amazed by the results of switching from traditional shavings to SDL Solutions’ Premium Horse Bedding for my horses,” she said.

“Apart from being cost-effective, the pellets are considerably less dusty than any other product we have used, are quicker and easier to use and the beds stay cleaner for longer. We also have a smaller muck-heap as a result. I would thoroughly recommend giving them a try.”

Company director Sam Launchbury said they are “proud to be supporting” Lucinda and her team.

Animalife

Event rider Alex Holman has joined the company as a brand ambassador for its range of supplements.

Alex, 21, was the successful applicant in an online campaign by Animalife.

“Alex’s application really stood out,” said director Ross Riley.

“He showed a deep understanding of our products, and of the ethos behind the company. We’re really excited to be supporting Alex and look forward to watching his eventing career progress.”

Alex added he is “delighted” to have the company’s support.

“In a sport that is about marginal gains, you need to give yourself the competitive edge and using the products in the Animalife range will really help my horses,” he said.