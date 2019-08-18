New title sponsor for Badminton grassroots championship, plus other sponsorship news

Science Supplements has been revealed as the title sponsor for British Eventing’s (BE) grassroots championship at Badminton.

The company has taken over sponsorship of the BE90 and BE100 regional finals as well as the Science Supplements Cup, which is held alongside the CCI5*-L at the famous Gloucestershire horse trials.

“We are delighted to welcome Science Supplements as title sponsor of the BE90 and BE100 regional finals and championships,” said Badminton event director Jane Tuckwell.

“2020 will be the 11th year that we have hosted the championships at Badminton and we look forward to the return of those that have competed here before and the competitors that qualify for the first time for the 2020 championships.”

BE’s commercial manager Chloe Barnes added it is “fantastic” to have the company on board.

“We are looking forward to a long-term relationship with the team there to support our grassroots members in the lead up to and at one of the world’s biggest equestrian events,” she said.

Science Supplements’ group chief executive David Mitson added the company is “thrilled to be title sponsors of such a prestigious championship”.

“One of our core values is to support equestrian sport at grassroots level and help provide a platform for inspirational and talented riders,” he added. “We look forward to meeting as many competitors as possible and sharing in their success.”

The championship and the CCI5* were previously sponsored by Mitsubishi Motors. The new title sponsor for the international class has not yet been revealed.

Unibet partner with #GoRacingGreen

The bookmaker has launched a pilot partnership with #GoRacingGreen as part of a new sponsorship initiative at Newbury racecourse.

Kindred, through its Unibet brand, has put a significant investment into the #GoRacingGreen project, which aims to make racing accessible to those with mental health problems, and partnered with the project for Unibet Hungerford Day at Newbury on Saturday (17 August).

The partnership also involves #GoRacingGreen being a core part of the agreement of all future sponsorship deals Unibet has with racecourses; securing a dedicated space at Newbury for the project to operate and donating one in three Unibet adverts on Unibet Hungerford Day to #GoRacingGreen.

“This investment is a fantastic boost for the #GoRacingGreen project, and I am delighted to be working with Kindred through its Unibet brand,” said #GoRacingGreen founder Debbie Matthews.

“Working in partnership with them, we can now expand the programme and reach many more people with mental health problems across the racing community in the months ahead.”

#GoRacingGreen works with racecourses to help introduce small changes and additions around the site, including staff awareness and training as well as offering quiet spaces for people find busy environments a challenge to use at the course so they can enjoy the racing in a comfortable environment.

The investment will be spent on taking the project to more racecourses and boosting its current work.

GB Student Riders

Clothing company Latham & Taylor has been announced as the title sponsor for the British leg of the international student riders’ association (AIEC) nations cup series.

GB Student Riders is hosting the first student riders nations cup (SRNC) in the UK for five years at Easton and Otley College Equestrian Centre in Norfolk from 22 to 25 August.

GB Student Riders’ national responsible Sophie Hall said the group is “delighted” to welcome competitors from 20 countries to the event.

“I cannot say a big enough thank you to all our sponsors — we are a voluntary organisation so we truly couldn’t host this event without them,” she added.

The event involves teams of riders from across the world competing in a knock-out style competition on borrowed horses in dressage and showjumping. Former student riders include World Champion Ros Canter, top eventer William Fox-Pitt and World Equestrian Games individual silver medallist Padraig McCarthy.

Bedmax is the official bedding supplier and Cordings of Piccadilly are among the companies sponsoring the British squad.

Holland Cooper

The clothing company has joined the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials as a fence sponsor for the 2019 event (5 to 8 September).

It will sponsor the iconic leaf pit in its first year of sponsorship at the Lincolnshire CCI5*.

“Burghley Horse Trials is the ultimate equestrian event and I am privileged to not only become an official sponsor, but to showcase my new line, Holland Cooper Equestrian, for the first time at the event this year,” said founder and designer, Jade Holland Cooper.

“Having grown up around horses, eventing has always been very close to my heart and over the years, Holland Cooper has cultivated a huge equestrian following. I’m therefore thrilled to share this latest line with those that will appreciate the technical detail, coupled with great British style that this new range offers.”

