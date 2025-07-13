



A part-bred Clydesale who has spent 10 years “lighting the way” by helping the community is set to retire this year aged 22.

Robbie has covered thousands of miles with his owner Sarah Hills, a mounted volunteer with Suffolk Constabulary. The pair have also raised thousands for children’s palliative care charity Together For Short Lives.

Their volunteering journey started at Suffolk County Show in 2015 – Sarah initially signed up as Robbie needed rehabbing following an injury and she had been diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour, and they “needed a reboot and positive focus”.

“It gave us something powerful: a new focus with positive vibes, and later, a shared purpose,” said Sarah, who also works full-time.

“We never set out to be in the spotlight. No high-profile demos or fanfare, just local, consistent, visible support.

“Robbie became a quiet ambassador, not only for equine volunteering but for how we can all give something back and the fact horses are a wonderful way to connect people and communities.

“Together, we’ve supported missing person searches, helped report fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour and built trusted relationships in rural areas supporting locals and farmers.

“Volunteering with Robbie was never about attention. It was about community resilience and quiet presence and giving something back in life.”

The pair have been recognised with multiple national awards, including the Horse & Hound unsung hero of the year title in 2023. They have also appeared on Crimewatch twice.

Sarah said her decision to volunteer with Robbie is “grounded in love for animals and belief in civic kindness”.

“For Robbie and me, volunteering became more than just service, it was healing. It allowed us to move through life gently, together, finding strength through quiet moments and shared purpose,” she said.

She added that “every shift, every ride, every connection” has left a mark on both, and they often covered 1,000 miles a year.

“Drivers recognised us, and Robbie’s solid frame became part of Suffolk’s familiar scenery,” she said. “Farmers knew we’d alert them to concerns, walkers paused to chat, children’s faces lit up at the sight of him. In time, Robbie wasn’t just my horse – he was our horse lighting the way.”

Robbie is to retire from his patrols at the end of August, and some special events are planned before the end of the year.

“Though he will be stepping back from service, his hoofprints will remain on many hearts and he will retire here at home with us to enjoy pasture life and cuddles from his family and friends,” said Sarah.

“His gift was quiet leadership. He taught us to move slowly, see clearly, and serve with gentleness, enhancing the community and volunteering mounted division with dedication and animal spirit.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now