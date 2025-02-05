Safety call after Olympic rider’s fall and other things the horse world is talking about





Doubles issue

Harry Charles’s calls for change have been backed by hundreds of other riders, after the Olympic gold medallist had a bad fall in competition. The experienced horse Harry was riding took off after one stride in a two-stride vertical-oxer double, in a 1.45m national class in the US. Both Harry and the horse avoided serious injury but Harry said they were lucky. “I didn’t realise how big a problem the vertical-oxer two-stride double was until I posted about it and I’ve had over 400 people reach out with stories of broken backs, necks and horses dying,” he told H&H. “A lot of riders here, top-level riders, agree that this combination is dangerous.”

Read more

Farewell to the Aga Khan

Major racing owner and breeder the Aga Khan has died aged 88. The 49th hereditary imam of the Ismaili Muslims took on the racing and breeding operations founded by his grandfather when he was 23, in 1960. Arguably the most famous of the horses he owned was the Derby winner Shergar, who was stolen from one of the Aga Khan’s studs in Ireland, and never found.

Read full tributes

Appeal for information

The RSPCA is appealing for any information that could help trace those responsible for dumping a dead horse in East Sussex. The emaciated body of a one-eyed cob mare was found near Battle last week; it was tied to a ratchet strap attached to a telegraph pole, which the RSPCA believes was used to drag it off a vehicle. “This poor horse was in a very bad condition and she had been severely neglected before being dumped at this location,” said RSPCA animal rescue officer Claire Thomas.

Read the full article

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now