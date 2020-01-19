Saddles fitted slightly too wide are not better for horses’ backs, research finds *H&H Plus*

While the results may not come as a surprise to some, the study disproves the ‘commonly held’ belief that saddles fitted slightly wider than normal give the horse better freedom of movement

The practice of fitting saddles slightly wider than ideal to allow horses more freedom of movement is having an opposite and detrimental effect, a study has found.

Researchers found using one tree width fitting narrower or wider than that set out in Society of Master Saddlers (SMS) guidelines had a negative impact on equine locomotion and musculature.

You may also be interested in…