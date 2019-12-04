Reducing saddle pressure can increase flexion and power *H&H Plus*

Stride length and power can be improved if the pressure under racing exercise saddles is lessened, research has indicated.
A study comparing movement of horses on the gallops in full-, half- and three-quarter-tree saddles was carried out by Vanessa Fairfax of Fairfax Saddles, Russell Mackechnie-Guire of Centaur Biomechanics and Rachel Murray of Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons, and published in the Journal of Equine Veterinary Science.
