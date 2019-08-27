Brazilian eventer Ruy Fonseca has been given the green light to fly home to Britain to continue his recovery from injuries sustained in a cross-country fall at the Pan American Games on Saturday, 3 August.

Ruy and Ballypatrick SRS had a rotational fall at the event in Lima, Peru, and the rider suffered a broken humerus and three broken ribs.

“I’m looking forward to getting home and starting rehabilitation and physiotherapy on my left shoulder at Oaksey House,” Ruy told H&H, referring to the Injured Jockeys Fund centre in Lambourne.

“I’m a bit bored and can’t wait to be back on the horses again — this was my first serious fall with some bad broken bones, but at the end of the day, I was very lucky.

“I’m determined to ride as soon as possible and hopefully be able to run my horses before the season is finished. Long term, my goal is definitely being on the Brazilian team for Tokyo 2020.”

Despite Ruy’s elimination, the Brazilian team claimed silver at the Pan American Games and qualification for next year’s Olympics in Japan.

Ruy will be using his time off to concentrate on finishing his new yard in Oxfordshire.

“It’s a dream come true after all those years working hard in the UK to have your own little corner,” said Ruy. “We will concentrate on producing young horses and receiving friends, guests and riders from all over the world who want to be based here either long or short term.

“The idea is to offer the base to all top level riders from juniors to seniors to get ready for major shows — with the busy UK calendar, people often come over from abroad to have some preparation runs for those big occasions.”

The new yard will be named Bombadill Equestrian after Tom Bombadill Too, the “great little horse” who gave Ruy the chance to travel all over the world — the pair contested two Olympics, two World Equestrian Games and won three Pan American medals together.

Bombadill Equestrian will have 21 boxes, guest apartments, grooms’ accommodation, a 60x30m indoor arena, an outdoor arena, gallops and a small cross-country schooling facility for youngsters.

“The doors will be open for anyone and I’m looking forward for the challenges ahead with my dressage wife Renata and daughter Cecília,” said Ruy.

