Free ticket to Royal Windsor for every Horse & Hound magazine reader

H&H readers can enjoy top competition, entertainment and shopping at Royal Windsor Horse Show for the bargain price of – nothing, when they buy this week’s magazine.

The 28 March edition of H&H includes a coupon for free general entry to the show on Thursday or Friday, 9 and 10 May.

Those attending on the Thursday will be able to watch leading international dressage riders competing in the CDI4* Al Shira’aa grand prix, while Friday features the Al Shira’aa dressage freestyle in the Castle Arena, as well as two CSI5* showjumping classes.

On both days, visitors can look forward to watching DAKS Pony Club mounted games, the Shetland Pony Grand National, driving and a range of showing classes. The Pageant, a 90-minute show celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria, will run on both evenings, as well as the Saturday, for which separate tickets are available.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “Royal Windsor Horse Show has such a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere and offers fantastic entertainment in addition to top competition, making it a great show for equestrians to introduce family and friends to their sport. With so many disciplines represented, there is something for all enthusiasts, too — and you can bank on spotting some of the horse world’s biggest names.”

She continues: “I’m so pleased to be working with show organisers Hpower to bring all our readers this free gift of a ticket to Royal Windsor Horse Show this year and I hope everyone who is able to take up the offer has a wonderful day in this unique and inspiring setting.

“Having grown up near Windsor, this show was an annual event for me — and my mother, who appreciated the non-equestrian shopping as much as I did the horse kit.

“I watched and dreamed of being able to take part in the Shetland Pony Grand National, and in awe at some truly immense displays. I hope you are able to attend and that you enjoy this gem of an event as much as I always have.”

Readers should present the coupon in the magazine to the box office when they arrive at the show.

