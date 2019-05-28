Tributes paid after jockey dies in racing fall

A 21-year-old jockey has died following a racing fall.

Romane Brizard lost her life after a fall in a Flat race on 26 May (Sunday) at Blain Bouvron le Gavre, close to Nantes, in the west of France.

She was riding the five-year-old mare Eigle Star for trainer Xavier-Louis Le Stang when the pair were involved in an incident that caused four horses to fall.

Romane reportedly received immediate medical treatment on the track before she was airlifted to hospital in Nantes, but died from her injuries.

Her sister, Margaux, confirmed the tragic news on Romane’s Facebook profile on Monday (27 May).

“As you all know, Romane had a horse fall yesterday afternoon (Sunday, 26 May) and after fighting for life, as she knew how to do it every day, her little heart stopped and her eyelids closed,” she said.

“There is one more star that joined our sky.”

Margaux thanked everyone for their messages and said a memorial event is being planned.

“Thank you all for respecting our mourning and know that from where she, she is thinking of us and is watching over us every minute.”

A statement from Pierre Fertillet Racing, where Romane worked, said the team is mourning her loss.

“You will always be with us,”it added. “Rest in peace, Romane.”

A spokesman for France Galop, the governing body for racing in France, said the organisation feels “immense sadness” .

“France Galop extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends and is fully committed to their grief.”

H&H has contacted France Galop for a condition update on the horses and other jockeys involved.

