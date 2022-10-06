‘Robert always admired him’: first HOYS small hunter victory for Claire Oliver





Claire Oliver led a superb field in the Hamilton Tarmac HOYS small hunter of the year championship on day two of the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) riding Susan Granger’s lovely chestnut gelding Shanbally Legacy.

The Pride Of Neath 10-year-old, a pure-bred Irish Draught, landed his HOYS pass at Royal Cheshire earlier this year and his list of results is impressive; alongside winning the supreme at Wiltshire Horse Show at the beginning of the season, he was also a winner at Royal Windsor.

“I felt so emotional,” said Claire, for whom this was a first HOYS small hunter victory. “It was such a strong class, but Robert [Claire’s late husband] always admired and loved him. He was responsible for buying him for Susan. He’s a proper small hunter and today he was just a star.”

“I had faith in him today as I knew he could do it,” added Claire, who has a busy HOYS riding in both hunter weight and cob finals later in the week. “To ride he is just beautiful, and he loves the atmosphere here.”

After taking top honours in the ladies’ final yesterday, Georgina Wilkes and her own Mexican Summer took second, while third place went to Edward Young riding Lauren Mollard’s Be Smart.

The other results were:

4th Robert Walker and Be Smart

5th Jane Jones and Wentworth (highest home-produced)

6th Shelley Perham and Randalstown Nightcap

7th Meg Edmondson and Briarhill Buddy Bolden (highest amateur)

8th Rose Bailey and Dharmavallye

9th Dean Shaw and Redshaw Romeo

