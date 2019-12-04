Heartfelt plea for return of stolen Roaring Lion painting

A plea has been made for the safe return of a stolen painting of the late Roaring Lion.

Artist Tania Still spent eight months on the oil painting, studying videos of the four-time Group One winner and speaking to Tweenhills owner David Redvers to get a feel for the horse’s character.

She dropped the painting off for Mr Redvers and the team to exhibit as part of their “Lion’s Den” hospitality area at Tattersalls’ December sale in Newmarket last week (27 to 30 November).

But when David went to take a photo of the painting hanging in the hospitality area for Ms Still on Wednesday morning (27 November), he discovered it had been taken along with some sweets.

“After the devastation of loosing Roaring Lion this year I am heartbroken for David and his team at Tweenhills at this senseless theft,” she said.

A week on from the theft, there is still no sign of the painting, but all involved are hopeful of its safe retun.

“We ask that horse lovers and racing fans keep an eye out for it and a reward will be given to anyone finding it and enabling its return,” added Mr Redvers.

“The Tweenhills office number is 01452 700177, or it can be dropped into Tattersalls.”

Roaring Lion, the 2018 Cartier Horse of the Year, retired to stud last year aged following a dazzling career on the track under trainer John Gosden.

But shortly after arriving to stand in New Zealand this summer, the Qatar Racing-owned stallion (by Kitten’s Joy) suffered a severe bout of colic.

Waikato Equine Vets and the team at Cambridge Stud, where he was preparing to stand, put in a “superhuman effort” to save the four-year-old. He underwent two colic surgeries, but sadly could not be saved and was euthanised on welfare grounds in August.

