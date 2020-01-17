Three horse deaths in three weeks shine spotlight on road safety *H&H Plus*

As calls are made for more driver education following a spate of collisions, a police officer is encouraging riders to act responsibly including assessing whether their horses are ready to be ridden on the roads...

On 15 December and 4 January, two horses were put down in road incidents in Bramham, West Yorkshire and Ipswich, Suffolk, while a rider was hurt and a horse seriously injured in a collision in Hull, East Yorkshire on 31 December. In addition, a loose horse who parted company with her rider on the gallops was put down in Epsom, Surrey, following a collision with a car on 6 January.

