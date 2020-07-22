Rider wounded after off-road biker targeted her horse

A rider was wounded when an off-road biker rode up to her, deliberately spinning his bike and causing dirt to be thrown into her face.

Police are appealing for information and have released a picture of a suspect after the group of six off-road bikers rode past the 56-year-old female rider near Darcy Lever Gravel Pits, off Radcliffe Road, Bolton, on 9 July.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Bolton North said the horse was spooked by the bikes.

“When the rider approached one of the bikers and asked them to leave, one of them rode up to her and spun around in the gravel, causing dirt to be thrown at the victim. This caused cuts to her face,” he said.

GMP Bolton North released the picture of the suspect on 18 July, stating: “If you know who the rider of this bike was, please ring the Bolton North neighbourhood team on 0161 856 5761, quoting log 1916 09/07/2020. Alternatively, you can send us a message via Facebook or contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

