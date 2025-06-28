‘This one’s for you’: rider qualifies for national championships with horse renamed for his late owner





The winner of the British novice second round at Bicton Arena said “This one’s for you, Iris,” as she qualified for the nationals on a horse whose owner had died just a year beforehand.

Clare Lewis and Malibu IAW topped the class on 15 June to earn their ticket to the finals; Clare added the initials to Malibu’s name in honour of Iris Wotton, who was killed in a car crash last year.

She told H&H she had known Iris for years and had ridden Malibu “on and off” since he was young.

“After Iris’s accident, her daughter found some old photos of me riding him and asked if I’d like to buy him – and I couldn’t think of any reason to say no,” she said. “I had to think outside the box [about renaming him] and that was perfect; it’s lovely to keep thinking about her.”

There were 22 starters in the second round but only two combinations made it into the second jump-off so Clare and 16-year-old Phoebe Green (KMS Mr Blue Heart) knew their places in the finals were secure.

“I’d have been happy with top six!” Clare said. “We were second to go, so I just thought ‘You do what you like, I’m just going for a steady clear’ – but it was special to win.

“He’s a real cheeky chap, but like a big labrador; an absolute sweetheart. I’ve never jumped at Stoneleigh so that’s quite exciting.”

Phoebe’s proud grandmother Jackie Shore told H&H the teenager has only started competing in senior classes this year. Jackie was a close friend of Iris, and owned a horse Clare used to ride.

She said Iris, a former Pony Club district commissioner, was on her way to watch her grandchildren ride when she was hit by another car.

“It’s nice to keep her memory alive, and Malibu is a lovely horse,” she said. “It was great two local riders came first and second, and a lovely thing for Iris.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now