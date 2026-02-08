Exceptional skill, kindness and lifelong dedication: farewell to master saddler





Master saddler and renowned side-saddle specialist Richard Godden died in December, aged 88.

Richard Godden devoted his entire working life to the saddlery trade, apart from a period of national service, and was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the preservation and revival of side-saddle making and refurbishment in the UK and beyond.

Born and raised in London during the Second World War, Richard left school at 15. Although his youthful ambition was to become a cartoonist, he was guided into the saddlery trade by his parents and uncle, Les Coker, a master saddler. Richard began work at Champion & Wilton in Oxford Street, London, and after six months was formally indentured into a five-year apprenticeship.

After this, Richard undertook national service, then resumed work with his uncle, at Gidden’s in London. He married Sheila, and they raised sons Richard and Andrew.

After spells with Turner & Bridger and Swaine & Adeney, Richard moved with his family to the west country, where he worked for Colonel Moore and Admiral Place in Milborne Port. He trained two apprentices, Nathaniel Underwood and Jasper Highet, who went on to become highly respected master saddlers.

In the mid-1970s, Richard established his business, and the side-saddle skills he had learned under his uncle came to the fore. He became sought after for manufacture and refurbishment of side-saddles, working closely with the Side Saddle Association and its representative, Liz Turner, who entrusted him with a growing number of saddles hired to riders.

Intensive training

By the early 1990s, concerns were mounting within the Side Saddle Association about the declining number of saddlers capable of specialist side-saddle work. As interest in side-saddle riding was increasing, future availability of safe, well made saddles was at risk. The association approached the Worshipful Company of Saddlers, which contacted Mark Romain of the Society of Master Saddlers (SMS), who contacted Richard.

From 1996 to 2023, Richard ran intensive training weeks every year. Saddlers travelled from across the UK and around the world and it is rare to find a practising side-saddle specialist who did not benefit directly from Richard’s teaching.

Mark said: “Richard Godden was one of the most gifted saddlers I have ever known, but what truly set him apart was his generosity. He shared his knowledge freely and with great humility. Without Richard’s willingness to teach, we simply would not have the skilled side saddle workforce we have today.

“Richard was a modest man who never sought recognition, but his legacy is immense. He safeguarded a craft that was in real danger of being lost and ensured it would be passed on to future generations. The saddlery world owes him a great debt.”

Richard is survived by Sheila, Richard and Andrew.

An SMS spokesperson said: “Richard Godden will be remembered not only for his exceptional skill, but for his kindness, dedication and lifelong commitment to the craft of saddlery.”

