‘He‘s picked up that I can’t see’, says rider of ‘amazing’ former racehorse





The incredible ways in which horses and humans can change each others’ lives were celebrated at the 2025 Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) awards (25 January).

The stories behind the four shortlisted nominees for The Jockey Club RoR Horse of the Year were shared in emotional videos at the charity’s awards ceremony, held on Cheltenham’s Festival Trials Day.

Master Wickham, ridden by Claire Lewis, was crowned horse of the year, and their fellow finalists all also had remarkable journeys.

RoR 2025 horse of the year finalists

Lesley Sayers (pictured, top), who lost her sight 10 years ago, shared the incredible bond she has with her 18-year-old gelding Second Brook.

“He’s just amazing out on the road. He’s picked up that I can’t see, so when we go from light to dark he will slow down and wait for my eyes to adjust, and then he’ll carry on,” she said.

“If there’s a car behind us, Mum will say, ‘there’s a driveway 100 yards in front of you’ and he will put me in the driveway or the gateway and stop out of the traffic’s way. We let the traffic go, and he looks to make sure it’s clear.

“He is really special. In a dressage test, I have problems staying in the arena obviously, but if I get too close to the boards, he starts backing off and that gives me a second to think, ‘I need to turn’.”

She added that her proudest moment was the 2024 Riding for the Disabled National Championships, where she went with “no expectations” and won three classes.

“To ride him in the international arena at Hartpury is something I never thought I would do,” she said. “He is my best friend, my number one.”

Watch a video on Lesley’s story below

Sophie Kington, owner of Amroth Bay, shared how the now 20-year-old “Fats” has helped her and her family through new arrivals and bereavement.

“He took to everything like a duck to water,” said Sophie, who has had the former chaser for 10 years.

“He carried himself so well. He was super easy to retrain. I’m not going to fall this lucky again. No occasion is too big for him. I never have any fear about where I’m riding him or how many days off he’s had – he’s a gentleman.”

She added that Fats is very good with her little boy, recalling how the first time she introduced the pair, the horse came straight over to the gate to give him a “kiss”.

“It was really surreal for me, because I’ve never seen him be affectionate towards any human, but he just knew he was our baby,” she said.

“I’ve been trying to win one of the [titles] at the RoR championships at Aintree for nine years now. Last year, we needed him to pull it out of the bag and he did. He won the amateur special final and went champion, and was champion veteran.

“It was quite significant as we’ve had a lot going on. My mum was diagnosed with cancer two years ago – she was our chief plaiter-upper, my plaits are horrific compared to hers – and she died on our wedding day on 29 July. Two weeks later, he was trotting around the ring at Aintree. We as a family, collectively, and everyone who knew Mum, just really needed it, and he did it. It meant the world, because this horse deserved his day in the spotlight.

“It was incredibly emotional. She was definitely looking down on us. She absolutely idolised this horse, she fell in love with him very quickly. He is our sanity and an absolute gem. We would all do anything for him. He owes us absolutely nothing, but we owe him the absolute world.”

Find out more about Sophie’s story in the video below

Evron has helped Stella Bunn to live her dreams since he came into her life two years ago.

The event rider was inspired by the competition opportunities RoR offers, and so went looking for a former racehorse.

“When he first arrived, he was very trainable,” she said. “He’s always saying, ‘What do you want me to do now?’ Rather than, ‘Do we have to do this?’ He’s absolutely incredible across country. He looks for the flags, goes out of the start box with his ears pricked and jumps everything.

“As a 12-year-old girl I remember sitting on a fence at Badminton and watching Lucinda Green. I thought, ‘I want to go around Badminton’ and I spent the next 30 years trying to get there, and didn’t.

“With Evron, ok it’s the grassroots championships, but I’m 56 now, and he qualified first time out. It’s just amazing – I can’t believe it!

“He’s taught me that it’s never too late for a dream to come true. He’s taught me that you can still do things that are amazing, even when you get a bit older, and he’s taught me patience. Coming down every morning and looking into his lovely, dark eyes, even when it’s windy and rainy, I just feel so lucky to have him in my life.”

Watch a video on Stella and Evron below

