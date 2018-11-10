Remembering the war horses, 100 years on

Two British racecourses are to play a video to commemorate the horses and cavalry who lost their lives during World War I.

The video, called “100 years on – Remembering the horses of World War I” produced by Great British Racing, will feature historic equine images from the war and will be played at Ffos Las and Sandown Park racecourses on Sunday (11 November).

National hunt jockey Tom Scudamore said he will be thinking of the animals and men who fought, including his great grandfather Geoffrey Scudamore, who was a radio operator in the RAF during the Second World War: “It’s phenomenal that during those wars, men and women were willing to sacrifice their lives for the greater good. Some paid the ultimate price, for us to live our day-to-day lives, and it’s only right that we pay our respects this Sunday, 100 years on from World War I.”

Geoffrey Scudamore was a successful amateur rider before the war broke out. Geoffrey‘s plane was shot down and he spent two years in a prisoner of war camp, during which time their family had no idea where he was. Tom said his grandfather, the late jockey Michael Scudamore, shared the story with him and spoke of the tremendous courage of these young men.

Tom added added that the contribution of horses during the First World War cannot be understated, especially with the horrors they had to face.

“I feel enormous respect for those horses. You can only have the strongest admiration for the people and animals that were in active service. That’s why racedays like Sandown and Ffos Las on Sunday are important.”

In recognition of 100 years since the end of the First World War, both racecourses will observe a two-minute silence at 11am before racing starts.

