One-of-a-kind diamond ring to be auctioned in support of horses in need





A unique diamond ring in the shape of a horse’s head is being auctioned in memory of its late designer to raise money for horses in need.

Susan Jamieson approached Cornish jewellery brand Ethica Diamonds in 2020, with a vision to collaborate on a bespoke jewellery collection to support an equine charity of her choosing.

Susan died before the collection could be fully realised. But one piece, this solid gold ring worth £2,500, was completed and has been held in trust by Ethica Diamonds.

“Susan was a true animal lover, and her passion for horses was inspiring,” said mother-daughter duo Elaine and Emily Refell, founders of Ethica Diamonds. “It only felt right that proceeds of this ring went to helping horses in need.”

Ethica Diamonds has donated the ring to Redwings to honour Susan’s memory and her love of horses.

Sealed bids are being accepted by Redwings until 31 October. The auction also features a special edition of Black Beauty, and a signed copy of Homely Ballads and Stories in Verse: The Poetry of Mary Sewell, who was Anna’s mother.

Lydia Booth, marketing and corporate partnerships manager at Redwings, said: “We feel deeply privileged to have the opportunity to auction off this beautiful piece of jewellery made by Ethica Diamonds who have so kindly donated it to us.”

She added that Susan “dedicated both her professional and private life to horses sharing her passion with others through her business, a radio show, podcasts and other media work”.

“It’s an absolutely stunning, one-of-a-kind piece that we know will find it’s perfect home with someone who adores horses the way Susan did and will honour the love with which it was designed and created by Susan and Ethica Diamonds, as well as supporting the horses, ponies, donkeys and mules in our care,” she added.

“By participating in this auction, you are helping to conserve the legacies of two incredible women – Susan Jamieson and Anna Sewell. Their dedication to improving the lives of horses continues through Redwings, and your support ensures that their vision remains a reality. Together, we will honour their memories and make a difference to the lives of horses in need.”

Visit: https://www.redwings.org.uk/news-and-features/auction-diamond-ring

