‘His legacy will live on’: breeding world mourns sudden loss of top sire

One of the most prolific British-based breeding stallions, the great eventing sire Ramiro B, has died aged 24.

The Calvani x Wendekreis stallion, who is owned by Nina Barbour and stood at Stallion AI Services since 2011, was put to sleep after being diagnosed with irreversible kidney failure.

“It was a real shock for us this week, when the team at Leahurst diagnosed him with irreversible kidney failure, following a deterioration in his appetite last week,” said Nina. “He has been much loved and I am very grateful to both the teams at Stallion AI and Bolesworth who have looked after him beautifully to the end.”

Ramiro B, who was born in Belgium and produced in Ireland, enjoyed a successful international showjumping career under Ireland’s Edward Doyle, and has since made his mark as a sire of both jumpers and event horses.

Among his top progeny are Oliver Townend’s Cooley Master Class, winner of this year’s Kentucky CCI4* and Oliver’s Cooley SRS, who finished as runner-up at Badminton this year. Another younger son, Verona’s Buddy B Good was the highest-scoring eventing foal of the 2017 Futurity series.

He frequently features within the top 10 event stallions on the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses’ annual sire rankings, with his best result being second in 2015. He is currently ranked sixth in the 2018 results.

“We have been honoured and privileged to have him standing with us since 2011 and so he really has been a big part of the family here,” said Tullis Matson of Stallion AI Services. “His temperament was second to none and he was a gentleman in every way.

“His legacy will live on through his incredibly successful progeny that are already out competing as well as his future foals.”

Nina added: “We will all miss him very much, but it is a comfort that we have frozen semen stored and will be able to continue his legacy for some time to come.”

Frozen semen from Ramiro B will be available for 2019.

