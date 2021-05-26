RAF warns equestrian neighbours ahead of fighter jets’ arrival: ‘it’s the right thing to do’





An RAF base is warning equestrians in its area of an increase in large aircraft and fighter jets in the coming week.

RAF Wittering, on the Cambridgeshire/Northamptonshire border, has alerted horse owners and the wider community to expect more planes in the first week of June.

“In circumstances such as these, reaching out to our neighbours is the right thing to do,” said group captain Jo Lincoln, station commander at RAF Wittering and the A4 Force elements commander.

“The goodwill of our neighbouring communities is of the highest value to us, and we need that relationship to continue”.

She added: “Realistic training is essential, and I am certainly pleased that the Typhoon force has chosen to come here for a brief detachment.”

Transport aircraft and Typhoon jets will be flying from the base in daylight hours (8am-6pm) from Monday (31 May) to Friday (4 June).

The airfield will take on the role of an “underused airstrip in a foreign country” in the exercise, which involves logistics and engineering units that support RAF operations across the world, heavy freight and passenger aircraft plus Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

This will be the first time since the 100th anniversary of the RAF in 2018 that fast jets have operated from Wittering.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

‘We need to see you to avoid you’: RAF hands out high-vis to riders RAF Wittering has handed out fluorescent kit to riders to tie in with the arrival of Chinook helicopters at the If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription Government responds as road safety petition tops 13,000 signatures Support for a petition that would make driving safely around horses a mandatory part of the driving test continues to

“Our airfield is a brilliant military asset and it’s only right that defence makes maximum use of it,” said wing commander Jez Case, who is the officer commanding Operations Wing.

“We have skilled and experienced team in Operations Wing who are well used to handling many different aircraft types, so I’m very optimistic about this exercise and hope we see more aircraft coming here in the future.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

